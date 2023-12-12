Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Roche Pharma partners with PBM for medical support  

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 12, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Adriano Trio, the Head of Roche Pharma (Global), met with Amir Fida Paracha, Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, at his office in Islamabad on Monday. The meeting concluded with an agreement to extend support and facilities to destitute and vulnerable individuals seeking medical treatment through Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Paracha discussed the provision of affordable medications, particularly for breast cancer patients, expressing contentment with Roche’s commitment. Notably, an existing agreement between Roche Pharma (Global) and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal already caters to providing free medical facilities to underprivileged patients for certain ailments. The meeting underscored the importance of bolstering cooperation, emphasizing detailed discussions on providing cost-effective medications for other critical illnesses.

