Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Rupee sheds 2 paisas against dollar

Rupee sheds 2 paisas against dollar
December 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Monday weakened by 02 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.89 against the previous day’s closing at Rs283.87. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buy­ing and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs284 and Rs286.5 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 63 paisas to close at Rs305.36 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.99, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went down by 03 paisas and closed at Rs1.93; whereas a decrease of 84 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.83 compared to the last closing of Rs356.67. The exchange rate of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at 77.31 and Rs75.69 respectively.

