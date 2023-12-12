SC dismisses appeal of customs pertaining to smuggled truck

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa customs pertaining to the seizing of a smuggled truck. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa expressed displeasure with the officials of customs and remarked that firstly they used to smuggle vehicles by taking money themselves and later seized them. A three-member bench of the top court headed by the Chief Justice heard the appeal of customs. At the outset of the hearing, the CJP observed that the said truck was manufactured in 1996 and it was seized in 2016. He questioned where it had been running for 22 years.