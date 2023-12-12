SC dismisses appeal of customs pertaining to smuggled truck

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Mon­day dismissed the appeal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa customs pertaining to the seizing of a smuggled truck. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa expressed dis­pleasure with the officials of customs and remarked that firstly they used to smuggle vehicles by tak­ing money themselves and later seized them. A three-member bench of the top court headed by the Chief Justice heard the appeal of customs. At the outset of the hearing, the CJP ob­served that the said truck was manufactured in 1996 and it was seized in 2016. He questioned where it had been running for 22 years.