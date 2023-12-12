SCCI chief, US CG agree to improve bilateral economic ties

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Fuad Ishaq, and Shante Moore the US Consul General in Peshawar agreed on improving the Pak-US bilateral trade and economic relations, besides development of young entrepreneurs, enhancing their abilities and promotion of exports.
Fuad Ishaq invited US companies and investors to make investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through joint ventures to cement mutual trade ties between two friendly countries. A meeting between the US Consul General Shante Moore and prominent members of the business community was helh at the residence of Ammad Rasheed, Honorary Consul General, Republic of Tunisia, and SCCI former senior vice president, said a press release issued here on Monday.
Ayub Zakori, President of the Industrialists Association Peshawar, Nawabzada Fazal Karim Khan, Honorary Consul General of Japan in Peshawar, representatives and members of the business community were present in the meeting.
On the occasion, Shante Moore said that they are committed to enhance bilateral US-Pak trade relations, adding a close liaison has been established with the business community to resolve issues with mutual understanding. The US diplomat said that further steps would also be taken to improve bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries.
Fuad Ishaq said that prospects are brighter to strengthen Pak-US bilateral trade and economic relations.
During the meeting, the SCCI chief and the US Consul General in Peshawar reviewed the enlargement of trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, development and progress of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, enhancement of locally manufactured products’ export. The meeting also exchanged views regarding framing a strategy for promotion of young entrepreneurs and provision of loans on low markup rate.
On the occasion, it was agreed that meetings between the SCCI chief and the US Consul General in Peshawar and his teams would be held on the afore-stated theme.