SCCI chief, US CG agree to improve bilateral economic ties

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Fuad Ish­aq, and Shante Moore the US Con­sul General in Peshawar agreed on improving the Pak-US bilateral trade and economic relations, be­sides development of young entre­preneurs, enhancing their abilities and promotion of exports.

Fuad Ishaq invited US compa­nies and investors to make invest­ment in potential sectors in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa through joint ventures to cement mutual trade ties between two friendly coun­tries. A meeting between the US Consul General Shante Moore and prominent members of the busi­ness community was helh at the residence of Ammad Rasheed, Honorary Consul General, Repub­lic of Tunisia, and SCCI former sen­ior vice president, said a press re­lease issued here on Monday.

Ayub Zakori, President of the In­dustrialists Association Peshawar, Nawabzada Fazal Karim Khan, Honorary Consul General of Japan in Peshawar, representatives and members of the business commu­nity were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Shante Moore said that they are committed to enhance bilateral US-Pak trade relations, adding a close liaison has been established with the business community to resolve issues with mutual understand­ing. The US diplomat said that further steps would also be tak­en to improve bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Fuad Ishaq said that prospects are brighter to strengthen Pak-US bilateral trade and economic re­lations.

During the meeting, the SCCI chief and the US Consul General in Peshawar reviewed the enlarge­ment of trade in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, development and pro­gress of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, enhancement of lo­cally manufactured products’ ex­port. The meeting also exchanged views regarding framing a strate­gy for promotion of young entre­preneurs and provision of loans on low markup rate.

On the occasion, it was agreed that meetings between the SCCI chief and the US Consul General in Peshawar and his teams would be held on the afore-stated theme.