Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards to be given to outstanding performers

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards will be given to residents of Bahawalpur who have done exceptionally well in different fields.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements regarding Shan-e- Bahawalpur Awards.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Shane- Bahawalpur Awards will be given to those who have rendered extraordinary services in various fields of life. He said that the awards are a recognition of their abilities and services.

He said that the award will motivate the young generation. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Director Colleges Professor Dr Ibrahim, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, and others were present.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702278800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023