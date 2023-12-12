SMIU to organise Job Fest-23 today

KARACHI-Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s Directorate of Student Affairs and Counselling is organising a Job Fest-23 today (December 12) at 10:00am at the premises of SMIU. Prof Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi will be chief guest.

Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, Noor Ahmed Samo, Secretary Universtieis and Boards, Moinuddin Siddiqui, Secretary of Sindh Higher Education Commission, Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Prof Dr Tauha Hussain, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Prof Dr Amjad Siraj Memon, Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, Javed Ali Memon, Director Sindh HEC and other guests will address the opening ceremony, while Muhammad Naeem, Director Student Affairs and Counselling will present welcome address.