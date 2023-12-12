Tuesday, December 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Stray dog killing campaign launched in Ziarat

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  A stray dog killing campaign has been launched in Ziarat on a special directive of Deputy Commission (DC) Ziarat Hamad-ur-Rehman and Chief Officer District Council Muhammad Salim.

According to a press release, the Local Government’s staff members and Levies forces launched the drive against stray dogs to ensure the protection of people from biting stray dogs in Ziarat district. 

A large number of stray and rabies dogs have been killed in Varchom and other areas during the ongoing campaign in the area. The staff members of the Local Government Department would continue the campaign against stray dogs in all areas daily.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1702278800.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023