Supreme Court to review matter of lifetime disqualification

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court yesterday took notice of the discrepancy between the judicial decision on lifelong dis­qualification under Article 62 (1) (f) and the amendment made to the Election Act.

The apex court scheduled the hear­ing for next month as it issued notic­es to the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and provincial advocate gener­als on the subject.

The court further referred the mat­ter, pertaining to ascertain the time period for disqualification, to the judges’ committee to have it fixed be­fore a larger bench for hearing.

The apex court’s notice came on a petition filed by a for­mer MPA of PML-N Shamona Badshah Qaisrani, who was disqualified for concealing assets in 2014. During the hearing yesterday, Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed that the SC had two opinions on lifetime disqualification. “Disqualifica­tion in NAB [National Account­ability Bureau] cases appears to be strict. How long will the disqualification be in a murder case?” he questioned. Justice Athar Minallah observed that the case was related to the 2018 elections, expressing concern over whether it was feasible to hear it now that the next general elections were right around the corner. How­ever, the judge later remarked that there was no uncertainly regarding the next elections, and anyone trying to encour­age it will be in contempt of the apex court. The court ob­served that the current mat­ter will not be allowed to be used as a tool to delay the February 8, 2024 polls, urg­ing for notices regarding the case to be published in two mainstream English dailies. In 2018, in a landmark ver­dict, a five-judge bench of the SC had unanimously held that disqualification handed down under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution is for life. Under Article 62(1)(f) of the Con­stitution of Pakistan, which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ (honest and righteous), former prime min­ister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the SC bench on July 28, 2017, in references pertaining to the Panama Papers.