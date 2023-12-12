US delegation calls on caretaker finance minister

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Monday briefed the delegation of United States of America on key reforms being undertaken by the caretaker government including SOEs privatization and reforms in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Ms Elizabeth Horst, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Affairs of the United States of America, called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs. Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar extended warm welcome to Ms Elizabeth Horst and her delegation and said that Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship.

The finance minister apprised the visiting delegation of the policies and economic reform agenda which aims to bring economic and fiscal stability in the country. She also informed about restructuring of FBR to make it more efficient in documenting & digitization of the economy. Ms Elizabeth Horst, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Affairs, thanked the finance minister and extended full support of the US government and its people to the government of Pakistan. She further underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and extended her support to further promote bilateral economic relations.

The finance minister thanked Ms Elizabeth Horst and reiterated the desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA. Meanwhile, in a separate development, Ladislav Steinhübel, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar at Finance Division.

Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar welcomed Alfred Ladislav Steinhübel and congratulated him on joining his assignment in Pakistan. The finance minister highlighted bilateral relations and level of development in these relations between Czech Republic and Pakistan. Finance minister hoped that the newly establishing JEC will provide an international platform for enhancing bilateral commercial relations between the two countries.

Alfred Ladislav Steinhübel thanked the finance minister and expressed the hope that first meeting of JEC will be held soon to provide necessary information to enhancing trade relations. He further informed that Czech companies are looking for collaboration in mining, energy and chemical sectors. The finance minister welcomed the interest and assured that government will facilitate B2B contacts. In addition, Finance Minister sought collaboration in higher education. The finance minister also briefed about the reforms undertaken by the government to bring macro-economic stability in the country.