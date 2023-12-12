Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Walk against corruption held  

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - In connection with the week-long Anti-Corruption campaign, a walk was held to create awareness against the menace of corruption. The walk was jointly organized by the NAB Sukkur Regional Office and district administration here on Monday. The walk started at the NAB office and culminated at IBA University. Director General NAB Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Department Mir Nadir Ali Abro, CEO, Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Khalhoro and Vice Chancellor (VC), Sukkur IBA University, Dr Asif Shaikh led the walk while officers, officials of different departments and representatives of civil society participated in it. Addressing the participants, DG NAB Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Qureshi pointed out that corruption was a major problem of the province, adding that the misuse of resources and powers had pushed the country to the verge of crises. 

OUR STAFF REPORT

