Why country making progress was derailed in 2017, asks Nawaz Sharif

PML-N supremo says now is the time to make amends for past mistakes n People eager to understand factors that halted progress in 2018 n Urges aspiring party members to view their quest for tickets as a form of worship.
LAHORE - PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif Monday expressed his concern that the country had faced significant challenges in the past five years and emphasised the need to rectify the situation and steer it back onto the path of development.
While addressing party candidates vying for tickets in the upcoming elections, he lamented the stagnation of development in 2017, asserting that the nation had regressed, leading to financial hardships for the people due to inflation. Sharif prayed for the protection of Pakistan, emphasising its unique position in the world.
He regretted that Pakistan currently ranks among the lowest countries globally and highlighted the import-dependent nature of the nation. Sharif acknowledged that the economy had deteriorated, and people were eager to understand the factors that halted progress in 2018. He prayed for strength to make correct decisions and pledged a commitment to working for the country and its people if given the opportunity to govern in the future. Reflecting on the PML-N government’s performance in 2017, Nawaz Sharif reminisced about a period of prosperity between 2013 and 2017, where the country experienced development, economic well-being, and minimal inflation. He pointed out the accomplishments during his tenure, such as eliminating load shedding and fostering rapid advancement in Pakistan. Sharif urged aspiring party members to view their quest for party tickets as a form of worship and an opportunity to serve the nation. He emphasised the critical state of the nation and encouraged them to consider their roles as a means to alleviate the country’s challenges. Nawaz Sharif concluded with prayers for the prosperity and protection of Pakistan, expressing regret at the country’s perceived decline and urging collective efforts to restore it to its deserving status on the global stage.