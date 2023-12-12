Why country making progress was derailed in 2017, asks Nawaz Sharif

PML-N supremo says now is the time to make amends for past mistakes n People eager to understand factors that halted progress in 2018 n Urges aspiring party members to view their quest for tickets as a form of worship.

LAHORE - PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif Monday expressed his concern that the country had faced significant chal­lenges in the past five years and emphasised the need to rectify the situation and steer it back onto the path of development.

While addressing par­ty candidates vying for tickets in the upcoming elections, he lamented the stagnation of devel­opment in 2017, assert­ing that the nation had regressed, leading to fi­nancial hardships for the people due to inflation. Sharif prayed for the protection of Pakistan, emphasising its unique position in the world.

He regretted that Pakistan currently ranks among the lowest countries globally and highlighted the import-dependent nature of the nation. Sharif acknowl­edged that the economy had deteriorated, and people were eager to understand the factors that halted progress in 2018. He prayed for strength to make correct decisions and pledged a commitment to working for the country and its people if given the op­portunity to govern in the future. Reflecting on the PML-N government’s perfor­mance in 2017, Nawaz Sharif reminisced about a period of prosperity between 2013 and 2017, where the country ex­perienced development, eco­nomic well-being, and mini­mal inflation. He pointed out the accomplishments during his tenure, such as eliminat­ing load shedding and fos­tering rapid advancement in Pakistan. Sharif urged aspir­ing party members to view their quest for party tickets as a form of worship and an opportunity to serve the na­tion. He emphasised the critical state of the nation and encouraged them to consider their roles as a means to alle­viate the country’s challeng­es. Nawaz Sharif concluded with prayers for the prosper­ity and protection of Paki­stan, expressing regret at the country’s perceived decline and urging collective efforts to restore it to its deserving status on the global stage.