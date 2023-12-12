Winter festival to begin at Bagh-e- Jinnah on 15th

FAISALABAD - A three-day winter festival will begin at Bagh-e-Jinnah here on December 15 under the aegis of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). A spokesperson for the PHA said on Monday that Commissioner Silwat Saeed will open the festival. The different programmes, including fireworks, national and cultural songs, Jhoomer Party, flower show, art and craft exhibition, magic show and horse dance, are part of the first day of the festival while decoration of flowers competition, painting competition, awareness about smog, art and craft exhibition, recreational activities, stage shows, awareness about traffic laws and magic show will be held on the second day. On the last day of the festival, art and craft exhibition, stage shows, awareness about dengue, recreational facilities, magic shows, and flower exhibition will be held.