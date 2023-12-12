Youth conference held to mark Human Rights Day

LAHORE - The Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HRMA) Department, in collaboration with a welfare organization, Bargad, organised a youth conference to mark International Human Rights Day here on Monday. Distinguished figures such as HRMA Secretary Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Akbar, Women Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan and former Vice-Chancellor University of Home Economics Prof. Dr. Kanwal Amin, Punjab University Prof. Ashok Kumar and Director Environment Ambar Jabeen addressed the conference. HRMA Secretary Dr Shoaib Akbar delivered the welcoming speech, expressing concern about the human rights situation in Held Kashmir and Palestine. He emphasized the need for everyone, including government institutions and members of civil society, to play a role in safeguarding human rights. “Special legislation has been made to ensure the protection of human rights,” he said and appealed to the global community to play a role in protecting the rights of every human. Punjab Ombudsperson Nabila Hakim Ali Khan stressed the importance of ensuring women’s rights and encouraged reporting any violation to local authorities or the Women Ombudsperson Secretariat. She said that every possible measure were being taken to ensure women rights in the province, adding, “No one should be allowed to deprive you (women) of your rights. If you don’t get property inheritance rights, report to the Women Ombudsman Secretariat.” Executive Director of Bargad, Sabeenha Shahin, shed light on 16-day activism against genderbased violence, an annual initiative under the leadership of the International Society. She highlighted the global campaign against violence against women, starting from Nov 25 and concluding on Human Rights Day, Dec 10. The conference featured panel discussions on building peace and human right issues among youths and addressing environmental pollution and human rights violations. All speakers acknowledged the efforts of the Punjab government and recommended further steps for improvement. A documentary film on human rights protection was also presented by the HRMA department, and shields were awarded to community members in recognition of their contributions. Award recipients included PU Assistant Professor Ashok Kumar, Bargad Program Officer Rabiha Dar, Rafat, Jessica Elias from LUMS and Zanaiya Choudhry representing the transgender community.