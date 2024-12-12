Thursday, December 12, 2024
10 driving schools set up across city, says Amara

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  As many as 10 new driving schools are set up in different areas of Lahore city, including Greater Iqbal Park, Kahna and Township. According to CTO Amara Athar, driving schools were set up in the service centres of the police and Bahria Town, while the “Women on Wheel School” LOS Ferozepur Road was reserved for women only. Women were being provided with ‘women to women’ service in this school, she informed. The CTO said that detailed training in electrical and mechanical work will also be provided in the driving courses so that the students can be fully trained. She further said that under ‘Ride for Change’, scooter training was being provided in various universities and colleges so that women can be economically empowered, adding empowering women will bring about a clear change in the society.

