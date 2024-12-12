12 held with contraband

SARGODHA - Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession. In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.8-kg hashish, 9 pistols, 5 guns, 3 kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.