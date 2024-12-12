Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

12 held with contraband

Staff Reporter
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -   Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession. In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.8-kg hashish, 9 pistols, 5 guns, 3 kalashnikovs, 490 bullets  and cash in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024