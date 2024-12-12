Academic Council’s 31st meeting held at KMU

Peshawar - The 31st meeting of Khyber Medical University’s (KMU) Academic Council, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, approved various academic and administrative decisions to enhance the institution’s policies and programs. The council ratified the minutes of the previous meeting and introduced significant measures to promote equitable access and academic excellence.

A domicile-based quota system was approved to ensure admissions of local students at KMU’s remote campuses. Additionally, reserved seats were allocated for students from Baluchistan and Southern Punjab at the KMU Institute of Health Sciences (IHS) Dera Ismail Khan. A committee, including the Director of Academics, KMU Registrar, and Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed, was formed to finalize implementation details.

The council also approved the Open and Distance Learning Policy and the Provision and Regulatory Framework for 2024. To strengthen academic integrity, a two-step thesis review process was adopted under the anti-plagiarism policy. A committee comprising senior faculty members was tasked with disseminating the policy to affiliated institutions and recommending training programs.

Aligning with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) regulations, the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program will transition to a five-year structure to enhance the quality of education and expand opportunities for graduates. Clinical diploma courses in district hospitals and a PhD program in Forensic Medicine and Toxicology were also approved, along with updates to curricula in disciplines such as Physiotherapy, Audiology, and Prosthetics.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq lauded the council’s efforts in launching innovative programs and maintaining high academic standards. He expressed confidence in the council’s ability to continue guiding KMU toward achieving its vision of being a leading institution in the region.