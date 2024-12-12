Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 inaugurated

Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 inaugurated
Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 commenced with a vibrant opening ceremony at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore, on Wednesday. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Senior Executive Vice President of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, graced the occasion as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the prestigious tournament. Joining him were prominent figures of the tennis community, including Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, Senior National Tennis Player, Azam Bhatti, and Tournament Referee Faheem Siddiqui. The action intensified on the second day, with over 12 matches played across various age categories. All the top-seeded players advanced to the second round with commanding victories, delivering high-quality performances that thrilled spectators. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Yafat Nadeem defeated Abdullah Pirzada 6-4 and Abu Bakar Khalil outclassed Zain Saeed 7-5. In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Ohad-e-Mustafa overpowered Aalay Hussain 6-1, Muhammad Muaz defeated Awais Zia 6-2 and Muhammad Huzaima thrashed Kublai Sheikh 6-0. In the boys U-12 quarterfinals, Muhammad Ayan defeated Muhammad Ehsan Bari 6-1 and Muhammad Muaz breezed past Daniyal Afzal Malik 6-1. In the boys/girls U-10 first round, Shahreen Umer triumphed over Mahad Waheed 6-1, Daniyal Afzal Malik beat Wajeeha Fatima 6-2, Eman Shahbaz dominated Fahad Mustafa 6-1, Muhammad Ehsan Bari overcame M. Hamdaan Khan 6-2 and Muhammad Mamnoon Bari edged out Shahnoor Umer 7-6 in a nail-biting tiebreaker.

No PTI contact with govt for talks: Sh Waqas

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024