Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 inaugurated

LAHORE - The Ali Embroidery Junior Tennis Championship 2024 commenced with a vibrant opening ceremony at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore, on Wednesday. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Senior Executive Vice President of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, graced the occasion as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the prestigious tournament. Joining him were prominent figures of the tennis community, including Syed Sajid Ali Bukhari, Senior National Tennis Player, Azam Bhatti, and Tournament Referee Faheem Siddiqui. The action intensified on the second day, with over 12 matches played across various age categories. All the top-seeded players advanced to the second round with commanding victories, delivering high-quality performances that thrilled spectators. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Yafat Nadeem defeated Abdullah Pirzada 6-4 and Abu Bakar Khalil outclassed Zain Saeed 7-5. In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Ohad-e-Mustafa overpowered Aalay Hussain 6-1, Muhammad Muaz defeated Awais Zia 6-2 and Muhammad Huzaima thrashed Kublai Sheikh 6-0. In the boys U-12 quarterfinals, Muhammad Ayan defeated Muhammad Ehsan Bari 6-1 and Muhammad Muaz breezed past Daniyal Afzal Malik 6-1. In the boys/girls U-10 first round, Shahreen Umer triumphed over Mahad Waheed 6-1, Daniyal Afzal Malik beat Wajeeha Fatima 6-2, Eman Shahbaz dominated Fahad Mustafa 6-1, Muhammad Ehsan Bari overcame M. Hamdaan Khan 6-2 and Muhammad Mamnoon Bari edged out Shahnoor Umer 7-6 in a nail-biting tiebreaker.