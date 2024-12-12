Aror cultural festival held

SUKKUR - The Aror University Students Council (AUSC) of Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design and Heritage, Sukkur on Tuesday organized Aror Cultural Festival with great enthusiasm and festivity. Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Dr Yousif Khushuk, VC Aror University Engr Zahid Hussain Khand attended the event. The event showcased the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the region through captivating performances, Panel Discussions, traditional attire and Musical Night. The event served as a platform to promote cultural awareness and unity among students and the community.