ATC grants pre-arrest bail to ex-PTI MPA

Rawalpindi - An Anti-Terrorism Court here on Wednesday granted pre-arrest interim bail to a former member of the Punjab Assembly associated with the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf in a case related to November 24 protests.

ATC-I Judge Amjad Ali Shah granted the pre-arrest bail to Javed Kausar, ex-PTI MPA from Rawalpindi, for 10 days till December 21. Javed along with numerous other PTI leaders and workers was booked by Dhamial Police on charges of terrorism, chanting anti-Pakistan slogans, attempted murder, police encounter, rioting, road obstruction and creating law and order situation.

The court issued notices to the investigation officer asking for production of the relevant record of the case on next date of hearing.

According to the First Information Report, Col (Retd) Ajmal Sabir, ex-PTI MNA from Rawalpindi, Javed Kausar, Chaudhry Nazeer and others carried out a protest procession on Chakri Road near Ranial village. The accused PTI workers were responding to the call of their party founder Imran Khan who from Adiala Jail directed his workers to launch protests on November 24.

The FIR further contains the allegations that they burnt tyres on the road and blocked the flow of traffic. When police tried to stop them from unlawfully assembly, they responded violently and open fire on the law enforcers.

Separately, the ATC judge directed the Adiala Jail authorities to produce Col (RETD) Ajmal Sabir and Ziad Khaliq Kiani on December 12 (today) in the court. The judge issued the directions in response to a request made by the police that the physical custody of the two accused was required as they had been nominated in six other cases related to the November 24 protests.

The cases had been registered with City, Civil Line, Newtown, Waris Khan, Naseerabad and Taxila police stations.

In another identical case, the ATC-I judge denied police the physical custody of the accused Malik Ihtisham to Sadar Wah Cantt police. The court sent the accused to jail for 14 days judicial remand.