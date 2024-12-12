ATC Lahore indicts PTI leaders in Shadman police station arson case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Thursday formally indicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the Shadman police station arson and rioting case.

The accused—Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid—were present in court during the hearing, which was conducted by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul at Kot Lakhpat Jail. The judge read out the charges against the before framing them in the case.

The court summoned witnesses for the next hearing, which is scheduled for December 19, where further proceedings will take place.

In addition, the court decided to postpone the hearings in cases related to the burning of Askari Tower and other incidents until December 23. These incidents are part of the ongoing legal proceedings involving following violent protests earlier this year.



