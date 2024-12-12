Thursday, December 12, 2024
Awareness session on violence against women held at BZU

Staff Reporter
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -  The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) organised an awareness session on violence against women, here on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson, this session highlights the importance of addressing gender-based violence and empowering female students. The session was spearheaded by the departmental student advisor Assistant Professor in Sociology Muhammad Sajid Nadeem, and Ms Maryam Imtiaz, Lecturer in English, delivered engaging and informative lectures focusing on the root causes, consequences and preventive measures for gender-based violence. Dr Muhammad Shabbir Chaudhry, Director of BZU Sub-Campus Lodhran, graced the event as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasised the university’s commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all students, particularly women. Muzammil Mehboob, Lecturer in Information Technology, concluded the session with an insightful discussion on the campus facilities available to female students, ensuring their academic journey is both secure and supportive. Students actively participated by preparing themed charts on gender-based violence and expressing solidarity by writing powerful hashtags and slogans on their hands. This initiative reflects the Sub-Campus Lodhran’s dedication to promoting awareness and advocating for gender equality. The administration plans to continue organising such sessions to empower students and strengthen their understanding of critical social issues.

Staff Reporter

