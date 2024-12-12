Buckingham Palace releases King Charles emotional video with important message

LONDON - King Charles III’s office has shared a heartfelt video with an important message amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new documentary. In the clip, shared by the royal family’s social media accounts, the 76-year-old monarch is seen presenting the first ‘Elizabeth Emblems’ to former firefighters, police officers, and other public servants who died in the line of duty. The King honoured emergency workers in an emotional ceremony at Windsor Castle after conducting an Investiture Ceremony. He gave the award to the next of kin of the 38 people recognised for their sacrifice. The Palace wrote along side the video: “Yesterday at Windsor Castle The King presented the first Elizabeth Emblems to the next of kin of former firefighters, police officers and other public servants who died in the line of duty.” It adds: “The Emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who die in action or as a result of a terrorist attack. “The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown.” The post comes amid speculations about King Charles abdication plans as In Touch Weekly, citing the royal sources, reported: “Charles waited so long to become king, but at this point, no one could blame him for giving up the throne so he can live the last months of his life in peace.” The King paid tribute to “38 former public servants who lost their lives between 1948 and 2019”.