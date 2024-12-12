Chinese delegation pledges $1 billion investment in Pakistan's Healthcare Sector

A high-level Chinese business delegation, led by Consul General Yang Yundong, has expressed keen interest in investing a substantial $1 billion to establish a state-of-the-art medical city in Pakistan. The move aims to significantly advance the country's healthcare sector.

During a recent meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi, the delegation also indicated its willingness to explore investment opportunities in other key sectors of the Pakistani economy, including agriculture, livestock, energy, transportation, and manufacturing.

President Zardari warmly welcomed the 's interest and emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral economic and commercial ties between the two countries. He highlighted the potential for increased people-to-people interaction, particularly between investors and businesses, to further boost trade and economic relations.

The President underscored the deep-rooted historical and fraternal bond between Pakistan and China, emphasizing the shared vision of developing Gwadar Port into a regional trade and economic hub. He assured the delegation of Pakistan's full support and facilitation for Chinese investors, highlighting the introduction of Chinese language courses in Sindh as a significant step towards strengthening cultural and people-to-people linkages.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other provincial ministers.