CM in China

Keeping true to the vision of her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has emerged as a staunch advocate for strengthening Pakistan-China ties—arguably more so than any other political leader in the country. During Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, the transformative China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was unveiled, bringing substantial improvements to Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure, and connectivity sectors. Since then, Pakistan and China have steadily deepened their collaboration, particularly in the areas of defence, technology, and manufacturing.

Like her father, Maryam Nawaz’s recent trip to China is far from a symbolic gesture or a superficial attempt at securing diplomatic gains. It is a focused mission to enhance the immense potential of the bilateral relationship between these “iron brothers.” While the trip is ongoing, its early days have already yielded significant progress, with Maryam Nawaz securing key agreements that could pave the way for deeper cooperation.

This year, the Chief Minister launched an ambitious initiative to address Punjab’s persistent smog problem. She even sought collaboration with Indian Punjab to tackle the shared environmental challenge. Although the problem proved too large to resolve within a few months, the effort was not abandoned. Instead, it laid the groundwork for a broader strategy. One of the central focuses of her visit to China has been to learn from Beijing’s successful battle against smog, culminating in the decision to establish the Beijing-Punjab Clean Air Working Group. This partnership aims to combat smog, promote biodiversity, and improve air quality in Punjab.

Beijing, once infamous for its polluted skies, has achieved remarkable success in reducing smog and transitioning to a clean, green energy landscape. Its adoption of electric vehicles and widespread use of solar power serve as an inspiring model for Punjab. Even if this visit results in improved coordination on tackling smog, it would mark a significant achievement for Maryam Nawaz and her administration.

As her maiden trip to China progresses, much remains to be seen. The full scope of her achievements will only become clear upon her return. However, the groundwork being laid now could unlock new dimensions in the Pakistan-China partnership, with promising prospects for Punjab and the country as a whole.