CM Maryam proposes Beijing-Punjab collaboration to tackle environmental pollution

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has proposed the creation of a joint working group with China to combat environmental pollution in Punjab.

Addressing a special meeting on climate change and the environment in Shanghai, she remarked, “When I arrived in China after 32 years, I witnessed a new China, which people describe as a modern miracle of our time."

The proposed Beijing-Punjab Working Group will focus on knowledge sharing, policymaking, capacity building, data exchange, and technology transfer.

Collaborative efforts will include green urban planning, renewable energy initiatives, and e-transport development to reduce carbon emissions.

Praising China’s achievements, CM Maryam highlighted, “China has undergone an extraordinary transformation and serves as a beacon for Pakistan and other developing nations. It is a living economic miracle, leading the world in infrastructure, skilled human resources, and industrial development. Its success in controlling environmental and air pollution has amazed the world."

She also commended the Chinese Minister of Environment, describing him as a highly capable expert who has significantly improved China’s environmental conditions, allowing citizens to breathe cleaner air.

China's commitment and effective long-term measures, she added, are exemplary in addressing environmental challenges.