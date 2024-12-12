CM Maryam reaches Shanghai on second leg of China visit

LAHORE - On the second leg of her visit to China, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Shanghai on Tuesday, where she held meetings with officials of the Communist Party of China, representatives of trade companies, and visited the China Museum. The Deputy Secretary of the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China, Mr. Zhao Zhongming warmly welcomed her on arrival. He expressed his determination to further strengthen economic relations between Punjab and Shanghai. He also emphasized on the need to further promote cooperation in trade, investment, science, technology and industry.

The chief minister highlighted Pakistan’s thriving IT sector and emphasized collaboration in fields like robotics, semiconductors and automobiles. “Pakistan’s IT sector has the potential to grow under the vision of President Xi Jinping,” she said, affirming Punjab’s readiness to enhance the sector with Shanghai’s support. She attributed the success of landmark initiatives like CPEC to past visits of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, stating, “Affinity with the Chinese people is in my blood.”

Mr. Zhao Zhongming underscored the importance of deepening trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.

Madam chief minister thanked the Chinese Government for providing training and education opportunities to Pakistani students and experts. She invited Shanghai-based companies to invest in Punjab’s Special Economic Zone. She said,”Shanghai’s emergence as a global financial and trade hub is commendable.” She added, ”We want to collaborate with Shanghai-based companies in various sectors including automobiles, IT, semiconductor and robotics.

The chief minister said that after many years of political and economic instability, Pakistan’s economic indicators were moving towards growth.” She added, “Chinese companies will be given preferential facilities for investment in Punjab.”

At the CPC Museum, the Chief Minister was briefed on the party’s historical evolution, from Chairman Mao Zedong’s leadership to President Xi Jinping’s era. The CM was also apprised of the struggle of Chairman Mao Zedong during the Chinese revolution, the war with the British Army, the Russian Revolution and the journey of the establishment of the Communist Party of China. All historical events from the establishment of the Communist Party to the assumption of power of the current President Xi Jinping were highlighted in the briefing.

Maryam Nawaz praised the museum’s presentation, describing it as “a memorable experience” that showcases China’s extraordinary transformation.

“The CPC’s evolution has changed not only China but the world,” she said, adding that the rise of China serves as an exemplary model for developing nations. She reiterated her commitment to fostering a stronger Pakistan-China partnership and called China’s development “a testament to sincere leadership and determination.”

The CM expressed her desire to move forward together with China on the journey of development. She took pictures in front of the mural at the CPC Museum, and expressed interest in the statues of Chinese leadership. She also observed various objects used in the ancient times in China, and expressed surprise and joy at seeing the statue meeting of the Chinese leadership.

The chief minister also visited the site of the first National Congress of the CPC, describing the museum as an effective showcase of historical milestones.

Later, Maryam Nawaz toured the Minhang District Industrial Zone, including the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center. She visited the Pakistani pavilion and met young entrepreneurs promoting Pakistani products. She expressed interest in e-commerce and directed Punjab officials to explore ways to develop the sector, citing Nawaz Sharif’s vision for an IT city to boost Punjab’s technology sector.

In her visit to Jinko Solar, she was briefed on solar technology and products. She invited the company to establish a manufacturing plant and a charging station in Punjab, offering government support for these initiatives. The chief minister emphasized the need for renewable energy, stating, “Solar energy is crucial for Punjab to meet energy demands and combat climate change.” She outlined plans to make Punjab a renewable energy hub, reducing reliance on traditional fuels and lowering energy costs.

On the persuasion of CM, the Jinko Solar company will also establish a charging station in Punjab. She also invited Jinko Solar to hold partnership in green energy projects in Punjab. She expressed her commitment to renewable and affordable solar energy projects in Punjab and appreciated Jinko Company’s efforts for promoting innovation in solar technology.