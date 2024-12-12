CM Maryam Nawaz visits Shanghai Experimental School

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Shanghai Experimental School (SEC) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences during her official trip to China.

At the Shanghai Experimental School, the Chief Minister toured various departments and observed innovative teaching methodologies for Artificial Intelligence (AI) education.

She visited a classroom where students were actively engaged in learning advanced AI concepts and explored their AI-driven projects.

CM Maryam inquired about the AI curriculum, the school’s budget, teaching methods, and the role of expert educators in equipping students with knowledge of emerging technologies.

She also met with Jia Ding District Bureau of Education Director and Xia Hongmei, President of the Shanghai Experimental School and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

During these meetings, she received a comprehensive briefing on China’s education system, particularly its focus on AI education.

The briefing highlighted that the Shanghai Experimental School was established to provide specialized knowledge in AI to students aged 12 to 15.

The school offers free AI education, attracting young learners from Shanghai and surrounding areas.