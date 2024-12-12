Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam Nawaz visits Shanghai Experimental School

CM Maryam Nawaz visits Shanghai Experimental School
Web Desk
6:56 PM | December 12, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Shanghai Experimental School (SEC) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences during her official trip to China.

At the Shanghai Experimental School, the Chief Minister toured various departments and observed innovative teaching methodologies for Artificial Intelligence (AI) education.

She visited a classroom where students were actively engaged in learning advanced AI concepts and explored their AI-driven projects.

CM Maryam inquired about the AI curriculum, the school’s budget, teaching methods, and the role of expert educators in equipping students with knowledge of emerging technologies.

She also met with Jia Ding District Bureau of Education Director and Xia Hongmei, President of the Shanghai Experimental School and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

During these meetings, she received a comprehensive briefing on China’s education system, particularly its focus on AI education.

The briefing highlighted that the Shanghai Experimental School was established to provide specialized knowledge in AI to students aged 12 to 15.

CM Maryam proposes Beijing-Punjab collaboration to tackle environmental pollution

The school offers free AI education, attracting young learners from Shanghai and surrounding areas.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1733987830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024