Thursday, December 12, 2024
Cold wave grips Pakistan as Lahore tops global pollution rankings

Web Desk
10:31 AM | December 12, 2024
Lahore, known as the "City of Gardens," is experiencing cold and dry weather today (Thursday), with the minimum temperature expected to be 7°C and a maximum of 20°C. Humidity levels have reached 75%, and wind speeds are recorded at 2 km/h.

Despite the chilly conditions, Lahore has ranked first globally in air pollution, with an alarming smog level of 277.

Across Pakistan, temperatures continue to plummet. The federal capital, Islamabad, recorded a low of -1°C, while Skardu and Gopas saw extreme lows of -7°C. Kalam and Kalat experienced temperatures of -6°C, and Quetta dropped to -5°C as a cold wave swept through Balochistan.

The Shigar Valley witnessed the first snowfall of the season, disrupting communication with upper areas of Astor and surrounding regions.

The Meteorological Department forecasts light rain and snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and nearby hilly areas, further intensifying the winter chill.

