Thursday, December 12, 2024
Cold wave continues to prevail in city

Staff Reporter
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was affecting extreme northern parts. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in hilly areas. Rain/snow was expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during daytime. Frost may also occur in Islamabad, upper Punjab and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours. Shallow fog was likely at few places in central/south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning. MET officials said that snowfall was recorded at Astore only while Murree recorded 00.0°C. Wednesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore it was 5.5°C and maximum was 21.5°C.

Staff Reporter

