Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner orders district administration to prevent encroachments on roads, footpaths

Visits Malir and Korangi districts accompanied by DCs of concerned districts and senior officers of civic agencies

NEWS WIRE
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, visited Malir and Korangi districts on Wednesday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioners of concerned districts and senior officers of civic agencies. He reviewed efforts to eliminate  encroachments creating traffic congestion, sewerage lines, sanitation systems, repair roads, and resolve other civic issues.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Korangi, Masood Bhutto, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Malir, Syed Jehangir Shah, briefed the Commissioner on issues related to water supply, water supply schemes laying  of sewerage lines  sanitation work , road repairs, and encroachment removal  activity in their respective districts. Commissioner Naqvi inspected various areas, including Jafar Tayyar Society, Old Thana, Deh  Thano, Bakra Peeri, Khokhra Par, and Model Colony. He was briefed on ongoing water supply and sanitation projects in these areas . The Karachi Development Authority briefed the Commissioner on the ongoing water supply  project in Jafar Tayyar Society.

No PTI contact with govt for talks: Sh Waqas

It was informed that the water supply project in Jafar Tayyar Society has been pending for several years, and immediate action is necessary to complete it. The Commissioner directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to take priority measures to complete the project. During the visit, Commissioner Naqvi inspected ongoing road repair works and directed the concerned agencies to complete them promptly, as potholed roads were causing difficulties for citizens and disrupting traffic flow. He also took notice of encroachments affecting traffic flow in Malir and directed the district administration to prevent encroachments on roads and footpaths, ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024