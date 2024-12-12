Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner tightens oversight on rural areas cleanliness in Khanewal

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  The divisional administration has ramped up monitoring of the “Clean Punjab” campaign in rural areas, with a focus on improving sanitation in remote villages. Commissioner Multan Division, Maryam Khan, expressed her dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness conditions during a visit to Chak 8/9/R. She reprimanded the Deputy Director of Local Government for the unsatisfactory performance. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman accompanied the commissioner during the inspection. During her visit, Maryam Khan interacted with local residents to gather feedback on cleanliness and the attendance of sanitation staff. She issued a firm warning against negligence in the cleanliness drive and directed authorities to ensure 100 percent attendance of the sanitation workforce. The commissioner underscored that superficial measures or fake reports regarding cleanliness would not be tolerated.

 She further noted that district performance is being evaluated under the Clean Punjab initiative.

No PTI contact with govt for talks: Sh Waqas

Maryam Khan instructed that comprehensive cleanliness plans be developed at the union council level and emphasized the need for visible, active engagement of sanitation staff in the field.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024