Court adjourns PA illegal recruitment case till Dec 18

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until December 18. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar presided over the proceedings, during which co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti was presented after being brought from jail, while other co-accused currently on bail appeared to mark their attendance.

However, former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear in court. His counsel submitted an exemption application, requesting the court to excuse his client from personal appearance for one day. In response, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) prosecutor argued that it had been assured that Pervaiz Elahi would appear at the next hearing. He submitted that the indictment process was being delayed due to the accused’s non-appearance. At this, Elahi’s counsel informed the court that doctors had advised his client to take bed rest for seven days.

The court, however, expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of the former chief minister and noted that Parvez Elahi had also failed to appear at the previous hearing. The judge remarked, “This cannot continue. We are adjourning the case until tomorrow. Ensure Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is presented.” Later, the court postponed the hearing until December 18. The case, registered by the ACE Punjab, accuses Parvez Elahi of making illegal appointments and accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process during his tenure as chief minister. According to ACE, qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not even taken the required exams.