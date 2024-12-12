Data of teachers want to retire sought

LAHORE - School Education Department has sought data from district eduction authorities about how many teachers want to get retirement voluntarily or how many teachers aged 50 and 55 want to get retirement. School Education Department sources told APP on Wednesday the department that data of teachers who have completed 25 years of service had also been provided. The School Education Department has also sought data from all schools immediately. Date of birth, posting, designation and educational qualification of teachers who want to retire have also been sought. The School Education Department has 12,000 matriculation pass and more than 8,000 FA pass old teachers, sources informed. Meanwhile, The Hiking and Mountaineering Club (HMC) of Government College University (GCU), Lahore, celebrated World Mountain Day with a pledge to uphold the values of conservation and adventure.

The event’s chief guest was Colonel (r) Sajid Basir Sheikh, a distinguished alumnus and former president of the Hiking and Mountaineering Club during 1961-62.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali also graced the occasion, emphasizing the importance of extracurricular activities in student life.

The ceremony commenced with musical performances,while Colonel (R) Sajid Basir Sheikh and the club’s advisor, Syed Yasir Usman cut the cake.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali said that GCU was renowned not only for academic excellence but also for fostering well-rounded personalities through extracurricular opportunities. “Activities like hiking and mountaineering enhance students’ physical and mental capacities,” he said.

The HMC was one of the oldest student clubs at GCU Lahore, established to guide and train students to embrace challenges and adventures while exploring and appreciating the wonders of nature.

The event concluded with the national anthem and a pledge to protect the environment, leaving participants inspired to uphold the values of conservation and adventure.