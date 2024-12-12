Donald Trump’s Vision for World Peace

For the Muslim world, grappling with external threats and formidable internal challenges, the outcome of American elections often makes little difference. Unlike the deeply divided Islamic world, American politics remains singularly focused on national interests. Educated and conscious American voters demand substantive debates, accountability, and results from their leaders. America’s interests and global supremacy take precedence, with major decisions thoroughly scrutinised in Congress. This consistency and collective resolve underpin the United States’ enduring global influence.

While powerful lobbies exist, their influence is generally confined to aligning with national interests. Leadership changes—whether Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump—rarely bring significant shifts in core policies. Domestic priorities may vary, but America’s international stance remains largely consistent.

A remarkable aspect of American politics is its respect for political adversaries. Unlike countries like Pakistan, where retribution dominates transitions, the United States demonstrates dignity and mutual respect. Defeated candidates step aside gracefully, and incoming presidents honour their predecessors. Former presidents, like Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, live peaceful, productive post-presidency lives, free from corruption allegations. This respect for democracy offers a model worth emulating in the developing world.

In a historic victory, Trump has reclaimed the White House, vowing to prioritise peace, prevent new wars, and build a “New America.” His “America First” agenda resonates with voters tired of seeing their taxes fund foreign conflicts. Wars in Ukraine and Palestine, fuelled by American dollars, have caused death and destruction. Redirecting these resources to domestic welfare could bring long-overdue relief.

It is time for America to pursue peace and prosperity, domestically and globally. Fires raging across Gaza, Kashmir, Yemen, Sudan, and beyond demand America’s resources be channelled towards peace. Let us hope Trump honours his pledge, steering the world towards a new era of peace.

QAMER SOOMRO,

Shikarpur.