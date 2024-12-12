EPA Rawalpindi marks Mountain Day at Murree

Murree - International Mountain Day was celebrated at the Murree Biodiversity Park on Wednesday by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Rawalpindi.

The event was organized under the leadership of Maria Safeer, Deputy Director of EPA Rawalpindi, and Romaisa Babr, Assistant Director of Murree, noted a press release. The event was held in collaboration with Islamic International University, National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) Morgah, and Murree Brewery.

The celebration featured an eco-hike where participants worked together to clean the trail, making it plastic-free to raise awareness about the dangers of plastic pollution and deforestation.

On the occasion, Maria Safeer highlighted the critical role of mountains in sustaining biodiversity and regulating water resources, stressing the need for collective action to protect these ecosystems.

Romaisa Babar emphasized on community involvement in preserving natural spaces, while expert, Sana from NCPC Morgah shared insights on sustainable practices and cleaner production.

The participants also reaffirmed their commitment to environmental sustainability, pledging further support for local conservation efforts. The purpose of the event was to send a message about the importance of safeguarding the mountains for future generations.