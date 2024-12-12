Establishment of a dedicated security company under consideration for Chinese nationals

LAHORE - A large number of Chinese nationals are working on numerous projects in Pakistan. In the backdrop of a few security incidents against the Chinese nationals, security at various project sites is being improved. A detailed review of security protocols at the projects employing Chinese nationals had been undertaken. Resultantly, various SOPs have been revised to further enhance security measures and plug gaps in the security mechanism. Well placed official also revealed that establishment of a dedicated security company is also being considered to improve the protection measures.

The company will be registered as per local laws that entail ownership of the security companies within Pakistan. Chinese side is likely to be consulted to seek assistance in specialised training and to benefit from their expertise in use of hi-tech gadgetry. Pakistani retired military soldiers and also youth will be recruited from across the country, to become part of the company. Establishment of the company will also generate more jobs as well as improve the security of the projects and Chinese nationals.