Excise DG reviews tax recovery performance, orders to expedite efforts

MULTAN - Director General (DG) Excise and Taxation Punjab on Wednesday directed officials concerned to ensure the achievement of tax collection targets while maintaining a professional attitude towards taxpayers. Speaking at an online conference with excise directors, the DG reviewed the province-wide tax recovery performance and directed recovery teams to expedite their efforts. Director Excise Multan division, Iftikhar Ahmed Bhali, emphasised the need for taking measures on war footing basis to boost collection for property tax, professional tax, token tax and excise duties. He highlighted that property tax assessment would be based on DC value from the fiscal year 2025. A special task has been assigned to include residential units valued at up to Rs5 million or less within the tax net by December 15, 2024. Road-checking teams have been directed to maintain daily record of unregistered and short-token vehicles and take appropriate actions. Ahead of Christmas celebrations, the DG stressed strict monitoring of mafia involved in the sale of toxic and illicit liquor to prevent any untoward incident.