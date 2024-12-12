Fazlur Rehman demands immediate notification of Madrassa Registration Bill

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has issued a warning to the government, threatening nationwide protests if the notification for the Madrassa Registration Bill is not issued without further delay.

Speaking at a press conference, he emphasized that, under the Constitution, a bill automatically becomes law if not signed within 10 days.

He criticized the government for delaying the notification despite the bill’s unanimous approval in both houses of Parliament.

Fazlur Rehman highlighted that the draft, prepared by the Ministry of Law, was finalized during discussions on the 26th Constitutional Amendment with input from major parties, including the PML-N and PPP.

He expressed concerns over institutional interference in the decision-making process and voiced alarm about the worsening law and order situation in the southern districts, accusing the government of steering the country toward chaos.

The JUI-F chief announced a party meeting on December 16 and indicated the possibility of taking legal action if the issue remains unresolved.