Fenerbahce suffers home defeat to Athletic Club in UEFA Europa League

Fenerbahce suffered a 2-0 home loss to Athletic Club in Europa League matchday six on Wednesday.

Athletic Club took an early lead after Inaki Williams scored a close-range finish in the fifth minute.

Gorka Guruzeta capitalized on defender Samet Akaydin's short back pass, seizing the opportunity to face the goalkeeper one-on-one.

Guruzeta passed the ball to Williams, who effortlessly put it into the empty net.

Spanish club doubled the lead after Williams again scored a classy goal in the penalty box in the 45th minute.

Fenerbahce were down to 10 men after Mert Muldur received a second yellow card in the 69th minute.

Muldur was sent off after making a reckless challenge to Williams.

Athletic Club are top of the table with 16 points while Fenerbahce are 15th with eight points.