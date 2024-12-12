FIFA unveils 2030 World Cup in Morocco, Spain, Portugal, and 2034 in Saudi Arabia

LAUSANNE - Saudi Arabia has been officially awarded the hosting rights for the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2034, while the 2030 edition will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with celebratory matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. The announcement came on Wednesday following a virtual extraordinary Congress of FIFA led by President Gianni Infantino. Both the 2030 and 2034 World Cups faced no competition for their bids, leading to their confirmation by acclamation. Speaking about the 2030 tournament, Infantino said: “We are bringing football to more countries. The expanded number of teams has not diluted quality; instead, it has enhanced opportunities.” The 2030 World Cup will mark a historic first, spanning six nations across three continents. Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay will host single matches to celebrate the tournament’s centenary, honoring the first-ever World Cup held in Uruguay in 1930. Spain, which hosted in 1982, will join first-time hosts Portugal, Morocco, and Paraguay in staging the rest of the event’s 104 matches involving 48 teams. “What better way to celebrate the 100th anniversary than with a World Cup spread across three continents? The world will stand still to honor 100 years of this extraordinary tournament,” Infantino remarked, extending gratitude to all bidding nations and FIFA’s confederation presidents. The 2034 tournament will see Saudi Arabia become the second Middle Eastern nation to host the World Cup, following Qatar’s successful hosting in 2022. This milestone reflects FIFA’s ongoing commitment to broadening football’s reach and fostering inclusivity across diverse regions.