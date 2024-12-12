Thursday, December 12, 2024
Food Authority conducts operations in Mardan, Swat

Our Staff Reporter
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted major operations in Mardan and Swat to curb the distribution of unsafe food products.  

In Mardan, an inspection at a goods transport company in Moqam Chowk led to the confiscation of over 560 kilograms of raw papad. The products, prepared using substandard methods and lacking proper labeling, production details, and expiry dates, were being supplied to various areas through local wholesalers.  

In Swat, a food safety team inspected Gur Maronda production facilities, sealing one factory due to unhygienic conditions and imposing a heavy fine on its owner.  

Director General Wasif Saeed commended the inspection teams for their efforts and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public health. He emphasized zero tolerance for substandard food, particularly harmful to children, and vowed strict actions against those involved in selling unsafe consumables. The authority pledged to continue its operations against these “merchants of death,” prioritizing the safety and well-being of the public.  

Our Staff Reporter

