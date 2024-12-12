Former PA Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti granted bail in fake recruitment case

The Anti-Corruption Court has granted bail to former Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a case involving allegations of fake recruitment.

Judge Muhammad Faisal Ahmed approved Bhatti’s bail against two surety bonds worth Rs 500,000 each, despite the prosecution’s opposition. The prosecution argued that Bhatti had violated merit by appointing individuals of his choice through fraudulent practices.

This development follows a decision by the Lahore High Court, which earlier granted Bhatti bail in a separate corruption reference involving developmental projects. In that case, a two-member bench led by Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry approved his bail against surety bonds of Rs 10 million.

Bhatti, who also served as principal secretary to former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, continues to face scrutiny in multiple corruption cases. The recent bail approval marks a key step in his legal battles, with investigations still underway.