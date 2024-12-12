Thursday, December 12, 2024
Four killed, two injured in Zafarwal firing incident

NEWS WIRE
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

ZAFARWAL  -  Four persons including three women were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Khushkhal Garh area of Zafarwal on Wednesday. According to details, a man opened fire and killed four persons including three women living in a house situated near Khushkhal Garh area of Zafarwal. Two persons were also injured in the same incident. Police team rushed to the site for shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police in a search operation arrested the accused identified as Akram, Aslam and started investigation.

