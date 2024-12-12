Thursday, December 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gas supply to Rawalpindi consumers maintained at standard pressure: GM

APP
December 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) General Manager of Rawalpindi region, Umar Hayat Wednesday said that required gas is being provided to consumers in Rawalpindi at standard pressure.

In a statement he said that the controlroom at the Regional Office in Rawalpindi is continuously monitoring the gas supply, ensuring the timely resolution of consumer complaints.

Umar Hayat said that there have been no widespread complaints regarding gas unavailability from any area in the city. 

To address individual concerns, the department’s emergency teams are working around the clock to resolve complaints promptly.

He also urged consumers to exercise caution when using gas during the winter season, warning that negligence in gas usage could lead to unpleasant accidents.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024