Global outage disrupts Meta services, impacting billions of users

Meta's platforms—WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook—experienced a widespread outage, leaving millions of users, including those in Pakistan, unable to access the services.

The disruption began at approximately 10:58 PM, with WhatsApp users unable to send or receive messages, Facebook users struggling to log in and upload posts, and Instagram users facing issues accessing or updating content.

DownDetector, a platform that monitors service interruptions, reported nearly a thousand complaints initially, with the number surging to over 300,000 as the outage continued. Users globally flocked to alternative platforms like Twitter to share their frustrations.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone addressed the issue in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now." Meta's status dashboard confirmed that the outage also affected the WhatsApp Business API.

The company, with over 3.19 billion daily active users across its apps, has not yet disclosed the cause of the outage. However, it reassured users that efforts were underway to resolve the disruptions.

For live updates, users are encouraged to visit Meta’s official support page or DownDetector, which provides real-time insights into service outages categorized by platform and region.