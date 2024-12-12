Gohar repeats demand for probe into PTI protesters alleged killing

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has reiterated its demand for a probe into the alleged deaths of its supporters during its Islamabad protest at D-Chowk last month, as PTI chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan called on the government to have the courage to give answers. Gohar’s remarks come a day after National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub called for a judicial probe into the matter, accusing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of issuing an “order to kill” and alleging that security personnel employed lethal weapons.

Gohar said that the May 9 must “now be put to rest”. However, we seek accountability for the injustices,” he said adding that they should not be forced to take to the streets again. “Convene a parliamentary committee meeting, and the matter of May 9 should be settled,” he dropped a hint to amicably discuss the matter.

Another PTI’s MNA Sher Afzal Marwat criticized gunshots at the PTI protest at D-Chowk. “Is there any example in the past to open fire on peaceful protestors,” he remarked. With the onset of the proceedings, PPP leader Naveed Qamar raised concerns over the absence of federal ministers during the question hour. He asked the chair to issue a ruling on this serious matter. It was promised with the treasury benches member to write a letter to Prime Shehbaz Sharif Minister on this issue.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said this concern is valid and aligns with the prime minister’s directive.

He commended the opposition for choosing dialogue within the assembly over street protests, “It is indeed a positive step that the opposition has decided to discuss matters in the house.”

Earlier, the house was informed that Gwadar Port is currently fully operational, equipped to handle general cargo, containers, and other operations.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour, Parliamentary Secretary Planning Development and Special Initiatives Wajiha Qamar said the Port accommodates vessels of up to 50,000 DWT and possesses the requisite infrastructure to support bulk cargo and container handling efficiently.

She said multiple shipments under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement have been successfully processed.