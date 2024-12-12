Gold price soars by Rs3,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs3,100 and was sold at Rs280,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs277,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,658 to Rs240,484 from Rs237,826 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs220,443 from Rs218,007. Per tola silver increased by Rs50 to Rs3,450 whereas that of ten grams silver went up by Rs42.86 to Rs2,957.81. The price of gold in the international market increased by $31 to $2,693 from $2,662, the Association reported.