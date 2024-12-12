Thursday, December 12, 2024
Haroon Malik congratulates Saudi counterpart on winning 2034 FIFA World Cup hosting rights

M Zawar
5:27 PM | December 12, 2024
Sports

Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee, represented Pakistan at the FIFA Extraordinary Congress 2024, held virtually via Zoom. The session brought together member associations from across the globe to deliberate on pivotal football matters under the leadership of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

A significant highlight of the Congress was President Infantino’s announcement of Saudi Arabia as the official host of the FIFA World Cup 2034. Haroon Malik conveyed his warm congratulations to Mr. Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, on this remarkable achievement.

"On behalf of the Pakistan Football Federation and the entire football fraternity of Pakistan, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Saudi Arabia and Mr. Yasser Al Misehal for securing the hosting rights of the 2034 FIFA World Cup,” Malik remarked.

The Congress also addressed critical matters, including the suspension and expulsion of member associations, ensuring continued compliance with FIFA’s statutes. Member associations collaborated on shaping the future of football governance and furthering the sport’s development worldwide.

