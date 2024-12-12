Thursday, December 12, 2024
IHC postpones hearing on Gandapur’s petition

December 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday removed objections on petition seeking removal of anti-terrorism law clauses from FIR against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.  A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case on the petition against FIR regarding the D-Chowk protest.  During hearing, the associate lawyer contended that the senior counsel couldn’t appear today and requested the court to adjourn hearing of the case for today.  The chief justice asked the lawyer to give answers as the registrar office has raised serious objections and questions against the petition. The lawyer said that the senior counsel would give arguments on it. The court accepted the request and postponed the hearing. It may be mentioned here that Ali Amin Gandapur has filed the petition through Haji Ajmal Khan Mehmand.

