Importance of intellectual property rights stressed

KARACHI - Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, Chairperson of IPO-Pakistan, delivered an interactive presentation on Intellectual Property (IP) at the Aga Khan University’s (AKU) Faculty of Arts & Sciences. The event aimed to raise awareness about the significance of intellectual property rights among students, faculty members, and researchers, according to a news release on Wednesday. During the presentation, Ambassador (R) Amil emphasized the importance of intellectual property rights for innovators and entrepreneurs, particularly in the context of Pakistan’s growing economy. He highlighted the need to safeguard the country’s genetic resources and traditional knowledge, which are vital for the development of innovative, IP-protected AgriTech solutions. Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil encouraged the students to think creatively about securing their intellectual property rights on their innovations, establishing financially rewarding pathways, and contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth. The event was attended by Dean FAS, Prof. Stephen Lyon, Associate Dean (Education) Muhammad Ashar Malik, and senior faculty members. Dean Lyon warmly welcomed Ambassador Amil and outlined the importance of intellectual property and its relevance to the coming generation, especially innovators.